Donatos offering heart-shaped pizzas for V-Day

Happy National Pizza Day

by: Divine Triplett
Donatos Pizza recently unveiled an exciting lineup of limited-time offerings, including the Mariachi Cheese Bread, Italian Cheese Bread, and Heart-Shaped Pizzas.

Available for a limited period, from January 29th to March 24th, the new Cheese Breads promise unique flavors to tantalize taste buds.

Additionally, in celebration of Valentine’s Day, the beloved Heart-Shaped Pizzas will be making a sweet return from February 10th to February 18th, adding a festive touch to any romantic occasion.

These exclusive menu items are perfect for indulging during the holiday season, offering customers the chance to savor something special.

