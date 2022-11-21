Life.Style.Live!

Downtown Indy Circle of Lights plans to illuminate the holiday season

It’s a beloved festive tradition for the entire family! Taylor Schaffer, Downtown Indy, Inc. President & CEO, joined us today to tell us about the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights.

The Downtown Indy Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481 is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Spectators can visit Monument Circle to watch the Soldiers and Sailors Monument illuminate with festive decor and energy. The monument will be lit until Jan. 13.

