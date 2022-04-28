Life.Style.Live!

Dr. Ian Smith talks benefits of plant-based diet, simple ways to become more plant-based

“Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight” is the latest book by Dr. Ian K. Smith, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Clean & Lean.”

Dr. Ian joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can learn about the power of plans and plant-based diets in his new book, the many benefits of this lifestyle change, tips for shifting your mindset when it comes to not eating meat and more. Here’s more from Dr. Ian:







FOODS AND NUTRIENTS THAT MAY HELP LOWER CHOLESTEROL

TO REDUCE HEART DISEASE RISK:

EAT MORE

Variety of fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Non tropical vegetable oils (canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soybean, sunflower, etc.)Nuts

Legumes

Low-fat dairy products

Skinless poultry and fish

EAT LESS

• Saturated fat

• Trans-fat (also called hydrogenated oil and partially hydrogenated oil)

• Sodium

• Red meat

• Sweets

• Beverages with added sugars (like soda and some iced teas)

BLOOD PRESSURE–LOWERING FOODS — IMMUNE-BOOSTING FOODS — MOOD BOOSTING FOODS

Beans and peas and other legumes

Fermented foods (unsweetened kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi)

Fish

Fresh fruits and vegetables (the more colorful, the better)

Whole grains (avoid packaged and processed foods)

Yogurt without added sugars (contain probiotics and/or live cultures)

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN MEAT SUBSTITUTES

PROTEIN CONTENT

CALORIE CHECK

NUMBERS MATTER — more ingredients listed usually means more highly processed

WATCH THE SODIUM

FATS AND SUGARS

OIL CHECK: Look for unsaturated or polyunsaturated oils. Keep saturated oils to less than 2 grams per serving.

USING THE PLANT POWER POINT SYSTEM to keep track of animal-based food eating and transition to mostly plant-based diet over 4 weeks.

Week One (70% ABF)=22 points

Week Two (55% ABF) =18 points

Week Three (40% ABF)=13 points

Week Four (30% ABF)= 10 points

