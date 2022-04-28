Dr. Ian Smith talks benefits of plant-based diet, simple ways to become more plant-based

“Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight” is the latest book by Dr. Ian K. Smith, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Clean & Lean.”
Dr. Ian joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can learn about the power of plans and plant-based diets in his new book, the many benefits of this lifestyle change, tips for shifting your mindset when it comes to not eating meat and more. Here’s more from Dr. Ian:
FOODS AND NUTRIENTS THAT MAY HELP LOWER CHOLESTEROL
TO REDUCE HEART DISEASE RISK:
EAT MORE
- Variety of fruits and vegetables
- Whole grains
- Non tropical vegetable oils (canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soybean, sunflower, etc.)Nuts
- Legumes
- Low-fat dairy products
- Skinless poultry and fish
EAT LESS
• Saturated fat
• Trans-fat (also called hydrogenated oil and partially hydrogenated oil)
• Sodium
• Red meat
• Sweets
• Beverages with added sugars (like soda and some iced teas)
BLOOD PRESSURE–LOWERING FOODS — IMMUNE-BOOSTING FOODS — MOOD BOOSTING FOODS
- Beans and peas and other legumes
- Fermented foods (unsweetened kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi)
- Fish
- Fresh fruits and vegetables (the more colorful, the better)
- Whole grains (avoid packaged and processed foods)
- Yogurt without added sugars (contain probiotics and/or live cultures)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN MEAT SUBSTITUTES
PROTEIN CONTENT
CALORIE CHECK
NUMBERS MATTER — more ingredients listed usually means more highly processed
WATCH THE SODIUM
FATS AND SUGARS
OIL CHECK: Look for unsaturated or polyunsaturated oils. Keep saturated oils to less than 2 grams per serving.
USING THE PLANT POWER POINT SYSTEM to keep track of animal-based food eating and transition to mostly plant-based diet over 4 weeks.
Week One (70% ABF)=22 points
Week Two (55% ABF) =18 points
Week Three (40% ABF)=13 points
Week Four (30% ABF)= 10 points
To purchase your copy of Dr. Ian’s newest book, click here
For more information, visit doctoriansmith.com.
You can also like him on Facebook and join his Facebook group or follow him on Twitter and Instagram.