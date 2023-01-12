Life.Style.Live!

Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans

Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work.

Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!

Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center and out-patient clinics in Bloomington, Edinburgh, Lafayette, Martinsville, Shelbyville and Terre Haute. More than 62,000 patients are treated each year by more than 3,000 employees across all VHI facilities. In addition to serving Veterans, VHI also serves as a teaching network, educating students from IU, Purdue and other schools.