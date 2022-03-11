Life.Style.Live!

Dunkin’ adds festive new menu items for St. Patrick’s Day

Dunkin’ has a couple of new offerings on the menu in honor of St. Patrick’s Day!







The new Shamrock Macchiato layers bold espresso atop rich Irish Crème flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the flavor of Irish whiskey and features a bright green hue. This festive drink feels like Spring in every sip.

Pair your Shamrock Macchiato with the new chocolate croissant, an all-butter croissant filled with three chocolate batons that’s perfect for on the go!

