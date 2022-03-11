Life.Style.Live!

Dunkin’ adds festive new menu items for St. Patrick’s Day

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Dunkin’ has a couple of new offerings on the menu in honor of St. Patrick’s Day!

The new Shamrock Macchiato layers bold espresso atop rich Irish Crème flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the flavor of Irish whiskey and features a bright green hue. This festive drink feels like Spring in every sip.  

Pair your Shamrock Macchiato with the new chocolate croissant, an all-butter croissant filled with three chocolate batons that’s perfect for on the go! 

For more information, visit dunkindonuts.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

New Uplands Foundation to support WestGate growth

News /

Indiana reports 320 new COVID-19 cases; 37 new deaths

Coronavirus /

Texas Supreme Court further limits challenges to state’s restrictive abortion law

Politics /

IU defeats No. 16 Illinois, advances in Big Ten tournament

College Basketball /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.