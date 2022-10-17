Life.Style.Live!

Eagle Creek Park Owl Festival returns this weekend

Whoooooooo’s ready for Owl Fest???

One of Eagle Creek Park’s most popular annual events wings its way back to the park’s Ornithology Center on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Donna Riner, assistant Manager of Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the event.

The 7th annual Owl Festival is free with regular park admission and features a fabulous line-up of events & activities designed for all ages: games, nature-themed crafts, guided hikes, scavenger hunts, live animal programs and more!

It’s happening at the Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center (6515 Delong Rd park). Entrances are located at 7840 W 56th St and W 71st St & Lafayette Rd/I-65.

The event is free with regular park admission!

Owl Fest session topics include Opossums & Owls; Indiana bats; Owl Feeding Time; Meet a Falcon, and Indiana’s Nocturnal Hunters, among others.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a Nature-Themed Open Mic on Sat afternoon, and a Campfire & Drum Circle facilitated by Bongo Boy Music School on Sun.

The silent auction returns too, with all proceeds benefiting the Eagle Creek Park Foundation’s Birds of Prey Fund which supports the Ornithology Center’s Raptor Ambassador Program. Concessions, Eagle Creek Park 50th anniversary merch and other items available during Owl Fest also will benefit the Foundation & Raptor Ambassador Program.

Eagle Creek Park is among the nation’s 10 largest municipal parks, with over 3900 acres of woods & meadows and more than 1300 acres of reservoir. The park hosts over one million visitors annually.

For more information, click here.