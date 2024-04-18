Earth Day Indiana announces GaiaFest Indy and 2024 festival dates

Earth Day Indiana will host GaiaFest Indy, a concert celebrating Mother Earth, on April 21, from 2-6 p.m. The event features an all-female lineup of singer-songwriters from the Indianapolis area. For tickets and more information, attendees are encouraged to visit Eventbrite.

Additionally, the 2024 Earth Day Indiana Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, from 11-5 p.m. at Garfield Park, located just south of downtown Indianapolis. This family-friendly event will offer a variety of attractions including over 110 exhibitors, live music, a selection of food trucks, and a beer garden. Admission to the festival is free.

Find more information on the Earth Day Indiana website at earthdayindiana.org.