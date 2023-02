Life.Style.Live!

Eat Surreal spreads are plant-based, nut-free, and delicious!

Brittney Baxter, owner of Eat Surreal, shared several ready-to-eat spreads today! Eat Surreal is a line of plant-based, nut-free, and gluten-free spreads sold at local farmers markets and stores.

Their best-selling spread is Amazeball, a cheeseball without the cheese! She also showcased the pimento and banaganade spreads on a charcuterie board.

For more information visit the Eat Surreal website.