Education Mondays with Ivy Tech: First Step to Finish

Ivy Tech campuses across the state are helping people take their first step toward the future.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, Ivy Tech is hosting their “First Step to the Finish” event. The event is for students who have applied to the college but have not continued their enrollment steps. During the event, the applicants can come see a financial aide advisor and use campus resources to help get their applications completed.

“It’s not just for our traditional high school graduates,” Juan Buitron, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Services at Ivy Tech said. “We also have working parents, working adults who are just trying to maintain a certain balance. So we try to plan these events accordingly to build the confidence they need and to help them figure out how to pay for it.”

The college offers over 70 degree or certificate programs across multiple areas. Students can pick and choose what they like and continue their education in a way that fits their needs and schedule.

“We’re very fortunate. The federal and state governments have been very generous to Ivy Tech which allows us to pay it forward to the student,” Buitron said. “We offer many financial aide and grant opportunities for students to get their first two years of college completed or earn a certificate in any profession they choose without going into debt, or very little debt and that makes a difference.”

Tuesday’s event will start at 10 a.m. with walk-ins welcome.