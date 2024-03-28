Endangered Species Chocolate

Founded in 1993, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) started making premium chocolate with a mission to support conservation efforts worldwide.

We focus on doing good in everything we do. This commitment remains strong three decades later.

We’ve donated over $3.1 million to global partners since 2016 by giving 10% of our annual net profits. Our new products reflect our ongoing dedication to this mission.

Our Hello Spring Mix features rose, butterfly, and bee-shaped treats in both dark and milk chocolate. These playful shapes represent our commitment to helping and appeal to a wide audience.

Dip n Joy puts consumers in control of their snacking. Three dark chocolate batons come with peanut butter, almond butter, or salted caramel for a guilt-free indulgence.

Our Mini Truffle Bars, available in three flavors, offer a delightful and shareable experience with five individually wrapped bars per box.