Eric Hamblen Band to perform eclipse weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Eric Hamblen Band is set to perform during the total solar eclipse weekend.

They’ll be performing at the historic Bill Monroe Music Park and Campground on April 6, from 8pm to 11pm.

It’s just 5 dollars for non-campers to get into the concert.

The beautiful campground is secluded and a fun family destination in Beanblossom, Indiana.

There’s also a music museum where the old performances used to take place.

With displays from great artist from many genres. Such as Bill Monroe, Ernest Tubbs, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and many more.

The Eric Hamblen Band mixes blues with country music to deliver their style of music.

They can also be seen at 8 Second Saloon on Saturday March 30.

Eric Hamblen is a singer-songwriter hailing from central Indiana, known for his distinctive style of storytelling infused with a deep appreciation for various music genres, resulting in a truly unique sound.

His musical journey began at the age of 19 when he started crafting his songs, and he soon took the stage in his 20s.

Throughout his career, Eric has been part of several bands, including the previous group South Of 44, which released the album “Ashes” featuring seven original songs, all written and produced by Eric in collaboration with exceptional musicians. You can find “Ashes” on various platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, TikTok, and YouTube.

He’s performed at various venues across Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida, and has actively supported charitable causes, collaborating with organizations like Donate Life Indiana, Rupert’s Kids, Cody’s Ride, BACA, and The NHJEF.

Eric’s shows, featuring a blend of his original compositions and engaging covers from Country, Rock, and Blues, are known for keeping audiences thoroughly entertained.

Currently, he’s hard at work on his next album and aims to reach new heights in his musical career while continuing to captivate enthusiastic crowds.