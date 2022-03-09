Life.Style.Live!

Erin Brockovich shares what you should know about lead pollution in U.S. water supply

by: Tierra Carpenter
A true American hero joined us today. Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate and environmental activist, is best known as the activist who helped get justice for consumers in Hinkley, California, where the water was polluted by a large corporation.

Her efforts were immortalized by Julia Roberts in the Oscar-winning movie, “Erin Brockovich.” Now Brockovich is teaming up with Brita to bring attention to another critical water problem, an EPA study shows that dangerous lead pipes are still used to provide water for 400,000 schools and daycares in the U.S. 

For more information visit, brita.com/daycare.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRITA.

