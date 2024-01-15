‘Family Law’ Season 3 returns to The CW with more sibling rivalries and family drama

Season Three of The CW’s “Family Law” follows Abby (Jewel Staite) and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families — all while navigating their own personal dramas. The first episode of the season airs on January 17, 2024.

Victor Garber plays Harry Svensson in the show, and he chatted with “Life.Style.Live!” about the new season.

Audiences can watch “Family Law” on The CW, cwtv.com, and WISH-TV.