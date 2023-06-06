Father’s Day gift ideas from the Gadget Guy

Father’s Day is right around the corner! If you’re searching for that special gift for your dad, Gadget Guy has you covered!



1. Jabra Elite 7 Pro – True Wireless Earbuds w/ MultiSensor Voice Technology

$199.99 jabra.com

Help Dad discover how good music can really sound with the Jabra Elite 7 Pro! Perfect for work-from-home or on-the-go, these true wireless earbuds deliver outstanding music performance anywhere, and also feature revolutionary call performance thanks to Jabra’s proprietary MultiSensor Voice technology. It also features Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation and HearThrough technology, providing complete control to hear or block background noises on demand. The earbuds boast button controls, Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 8 hours of battery life, plus an extra 30 hours with its wireless charging case. You also get 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes to ensure the perfect fit.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1bVSz3hs4c

2. Scosche M8RIX – Power Management System w/ Touchscreen Control Panel

$799.99 scosche.com

Simplify the wiring process for Dad and his different car accessories with the Scosche M8RIX. This power distribution management system allows you to control up to 8 electrically powered accessories installed in any vehicle. It’s IPX7 Waterproof Rating and features 8 MOSFET power outputs, including 10A, 15A, and 30A outputs for a total of 130 Amps of combined Power Output. For controlling the system, there’s a 3.5″ programmable and customizable LCD touchscreen that can be mounted easily onto your vehicle’s dashboard.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf2Ly9QMusQ

3. ImoLaza Smart Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller – App-Enabled Sprinkler Control System

Starts at $209.99 imolazaonline.com

Help father spend less time manually programming lawn sprinklers with the ImoLaza Smart Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller. This smart App-enabled sprinkler control system utilizes ultra-precise real-time weather data and advanced evapotranspiration monitoring technology to achieve intelligent water-saving. It features built-in controls with an intuitive interface, Wi-Fi Connectivity, and in-app controls via the Imolaza App. You can set customized watering schedules for up to 16 individually controlled zones, remotely manage the system’s watering, view an estimate of its water usage, and enable a Smart Cycle function for saving more water.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6B9QY8DGXqQ

4. Cork Genius Essentials Wine Set – 4-Piece Wine Accessories Kit

$59.95 corkgenius.com

For any dad who loves wine, the Cork Genius Essentials Wine Set makes for a wonderful gift. This innovative 4-piece wine opener kit has everything necessary to pour the perfect glass of wine every time. Its air jet wine opener utilizes air pressure to eject the cork from any standard-sized wine bottle. The instant aerator has an aerator chamber that uses proprietary aeration technology to maximize tastes and aromas as you pour, while also integrating a high-quality leak-free acrylic pour spout that inserts easily and fits snugly, preventing drips and spills. The third accessory is a leak- and spill-resistant vacuum wine sealer that lets you easily pump out all the extra air of open wine bottles to keep your wine fresh for weeks. Lastly, you also get a pocket-sized platinum wine foil cutter.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2No5BSjtx-8

5. Wide Load TP 500 foot roll + Box

$19.50 wideloadtp.com



When you gotta go… you gotta go! Ensure Dad never runs out of toilet paper at home, at the work site, on his next camping trip, or even at a tailgate party with the Wide Load TP. This box contains a 500-foot roll of premium, heavy-duty 8″ by 8″ toilet paper square sheets that will last for months. The box opens from the top and the paper is pulled from the center… similar to facial tissue. The Wide Load TP Box is perfect for camping sites, restrooms, porta-potties, shops, and RVs, and is also suitable for toddler rooms and elderly care facilities. Simply set it and forget it. The box also comes with a TP Gauge on top and is rated to be safe for toilets and septic tanks.

video: – no video