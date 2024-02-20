February beauty must-haves with Limor Suss

Limor Suss, a lifestyle contributor, presents the must-have beauty and wellness products for February.

Charlotte’s Magic Cream, an award-winning moisturizer, offers instant hydration, glow, and plumpness. It’s refillable and can be engraved for a perfect gift.

Garnier Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water, America’s #1 Micellar Water, sells one bottle every two seconds.

Head & Shoulders BARE, formulated with only 9 ingredients, tackles dandruff at the source with two different formulas: BARE Pure Clean for oily hair and scalp, and BARE Soothing Hydration for dry hair and scalp.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant, aluminum-free, provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72 hours. Available in spray, stick, and cream forms, it comes in two scents, including Peach & Vanilla Blossom.