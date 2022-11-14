Life.Style.Live!

Festival of Trees fundraiser for Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County happens Saturday

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County has a big night coming up this weekend!

The 9th annual Festival of Trees kicks off at the Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel in Carmel on Saturday, November 19.

 Nancy Chance, founder and executive director of the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County and Kim Harden, Festival of Trees event coordinator, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what an important fundraiser event this is, the services the network provides and how you can be a part of this year’s festivities and fundraiser.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NORTHVIEW CHURCH.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

Politics /

Disney World increases ticket prices for second time in a year

Business /

After the Bell: credit card balances rise; wealthy at Walmart; retailers in hot-dog price battle

Business /

Some retail store credit cards now carry APRs of more than 30%

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.