Life.Style.Live!

Festival of Trees fundraiser for Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County happens Saturday

The Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County has a big night coming up this weekend!

The 9th annual Festival of Trees kicks off at the Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel in Carmel on Saturday, November 19.

Nancy Chance, founder and executive director of the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County and Kim Harden, Festival of Trees event coordinator, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what an important fundraiser event this is, the services the network provides and how you can be a part of this year’s festivities and fundraiser.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NORTHVIEW CHURCH.