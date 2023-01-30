Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith: Northview Church LEADS Conference

Kent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff AdvaKent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff Advancement Pastor from Northview Church joined “Finding Faith” with Randy Ollis with news on their upcoming LEADS Conference and the launch of their new Northview Network. The LEADS conference is presented to help you learn how you can “lead yourself, stay emotionally healthy, and keep healthy relationships.”

Northview LEADS Conference is February 10, 2023, 9am – 3:30pm at Northview Church Carmel Campus, 12900 Hazel Dell Pkwy, Carmel, IN.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NORTHVIEW CHURCH.