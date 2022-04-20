Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: 2-year-old battles chronic illness

“Life.Style.Live!” host Randy Ollis is on a mission to find stories of faith throughout the Indiana community.

He’s looking to meet people guided by their faith, and this includes all religions and denominations.

His first story features Michah and Tiffany Snyder from Arcadia. Their faith pulled them through the difficult time of their son battling a life threatening medical condition.

Two-year-old Aiden was diagnosed with postpartum congenital heart defect diagnosis and had to undergo surgeries to reach a healthy heart.

Aiden’s mom has shared that he is now healthy and vibrant, enough so that he is finally able to be attend church and make friends with other kids.

He also recently “found his voice” and sings his favorite hymns daily. His recent favorite is, ‘I’ve Got Peace Like a River in My Soul.”

