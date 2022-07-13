Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Witt family leans on faith after house fire

This family’s entire home was destroyed by fire, and one of the only things to survive it nearly unscathed was their bible.

Brad Witt and Lisa Witt, house fire survivors, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to help them survive this traumatic incident.

The couple discovered their attic was on fire after Lisa heard an unfamiliar noise in the middle of the night. She woke up, alerted the family and the couple and their kids escaped the house just in time.

Below is part of the story Lisa Witt shared with the “Life.Style.Live!” team:

“As daylight broke and I looked at my house my heart broke, but I looked at my family and with tears in my eyes I said, “God you are STILL GOOD!” For the next year I told myself and anyone around me that God was still good. In the midst of the most devastating time of our life God showed himself faithful. My husband took an entire year of rebuilding our home, friends and family would come help, I worked during the busiest election in History and God made sure that we were taken care of. We lived with my parents, Brad would work and neighbors would stop and feed him or someone from our county would deliver lunch (they knew he wouldn’t stop to eat and I was busy with work and couldn’t leave). A very dear man in our town opened an account to get clothing for my guys and boots and he kept that account open so I could get winter clothes and coats. Even during a pandemic when people were worried about their jobs they gave to us. They have time, money, prayer … anything we needed! God was faithful and still good!”

Watch the video above to hear more of their story and how God got them through the difficult time.