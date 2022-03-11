Firefighter Tim prepares Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad Sandwich, Hungarian Paprika & Red Wine Mushroom Soup

Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin joined us today with a recipe for Greek yogurt Tuna salad inspired by Lent and a great side dish for it, Hungarian paprika and red wine Mushroom soup.
Greek yogurt Tuna salad
Ingredients:
- 1 large can tuna
- 1/2 sweet onion diced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 1 tablespoon dill pickle, diced
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 1 small sweet apple, diced
- 1/2 jalapeño, diced, deveined and seeded
- 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 lemon Salt and pepper to taste
- Garlic powder to taste
- Paprika to taste
Directions:
- Drain tuna.
- Mix all contents but lemon together.
- Squeeze lemon juice over mixture and mix in.
- Enjoy on toasted ciabatta.
Hungarian paprika and red wine Mushroom soup
Ingredients:
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 cup broth (vegetable, beef, chicken)
- 1 pound mushrooms
- 1 large sweet onion
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 14 ounces stewed whole tomatoes
- 1/3 cup whole milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pinch of Crushed red pepper flakes
- Garlic powder to taste
- Hungarian paprika to taste
Directions:
- Stew tomatoes in pan.
- Purée tomatoes in mixer.
- Sauté onions until Translucent.
- Then add mushrooms and sauté.
- Sprinkle with salt to draw out water.
- While sautéing, add paprika, pepper, and garlic powder.
- Deglaze the pan with red wine.
- Add broth and tomato purée.
- Let simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add milk.
- Let simmer for 20 minutes.
- Add garlic flakes and any additional spices to taste.
