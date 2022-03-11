Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim prepares Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad Sandwich, Hungarian Paprika & Red Wine Mushroom Soup

Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin joined us today with a recipe for Greek yogurt Tuna salad inspired by Lent and a great side dish for it, Hungarian paprika and red wine Mushroom soup.

Greek yogurt Tuna salad

Ingredients:

1 large can tuna

1/2 sweet onion diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 tablespoon dill pickle, diced

1/2 avocado, diced

1 small sweet apple, diced

1/2 jalapeño, diced, deveined and seeded

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 lemon Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

Paprika to taste

Directions:

Drain tuna.

Mix all contents but lemon together.

Squeeze lemon juice over mixture and mix in.

Enjoy on toasted ciabatta.





Hungarian paprika and red wine Mushroom soup

Ingredients:

1 cup red wine

1 cup broth (vegetable, beef, chicken)

1 pound mushrooms

1 large sweet onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

14 ounces stewed whole tomatoes

1/3 cup whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of Crushed red pepper flakes

Garlic powder to taste

Hungarian paprika to taste

Directions: