Firefighter Tim prepares Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad Sandwich, Hungarian Paprika & Red Wine Mushroom Soup

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin joined us today with a recipe for Greek yogurt Tuna salad inspired by Lent and a great side dish for it, Hungarian paprika and red wine Mushroom soup.

Greek yogurt Tuna salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 large can tuna
  • 1/2 sweet onion diced
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 celery stalk, diced
  • 1 tablespoon dill pickle, diced
  • 1/2 avocado, diced
  • 1 small sweet apple, diced
  • 1/2 jalapeño, diced, deveined and seeded
  • 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 lemon Salt and pepper to taste
  • Garlic powder to taste
  • Paprika to taste 

Directions:

  • Drain tuna.
  • Mix all contents but lemon together.
  • Squeeze lemon juice over mixture and mix in.
  • Enjoy on toasted ciabatta.

Hungarian paprika and red wine Mushroom soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 cup broth (vegetable, beef, chicken)
  • 1 pound mushrooms
  • 1 large sweet onion
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 14 ounces stewed whole tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup whole milk
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pinch of Crushed red pepper flakes
  • Garlic powder to taste
  • Hungarian paprika to taste 

Directions:

  • Stew tomatoes in pan.
  • Purée tomatoes in mixer. 
  • Sauté onions until Translucent.
  • Then add mushrooms and sauté.
  • Sprinkle with salt to draw out water.
  • While sautéing, add paprika, pepper, and garlic powder.
  • Deglaze the pan with red wine.
  • Add broth and tomato purée.
  • Let simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Add milk.
  • Let simmer for 20 minutes.
  • Add garlic flakes and any additional spices to taste.

