Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim prepares Lime Cilantro Flank Steak, Pineapple and Pepper Salad

Firefighter Tim Griffin has done it again! The Carmel Firefighter joined us in the “Life. Style. Live!” kitchen today with taste of two dishes he just created today and they came out magnificent! Here are the recipes:

Lime Cilantro Flank Steak

Ingredients:

Flank steak

Quarter cup lime juice

Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Tablespoon minced garlic

Teaspoon chili powder

Teaspoon crush red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Teaspoon Hungarian paprika

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in bowl then pour over steak and let marinate for 12 hours.

Melt table spoon butter in cast iron skillet heat on medium, cook steak on each side for 5 to 7 minutes or until internal temperature is 135 or more.

Pineapple and Pepper Salad

Ingredients:

One diced pineapple

To diced green peppers

One diced red onion

One dice cucumber

One diced red pepper

One diced jalapeño

Dressing ingredients:

Teaspoon olive oil

Tablespoon lime juice

Tablespoon Apple cider vinegar

Salt pepper

Glue of honey

Mix all salad ingredients in a bowl. Then mix all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour dressing over the salad.