Firefighter Tim prepares Lime Cilantro Flank Steak, Pineapple and Pepper Salad

by: Tierra Carpenter
Firefighter Tim Griffin has done it again! The Carmel Firefighter joined us in the “Life. Style. Live!” kitchen today with taste of two dishes he just created today and they came out magnificent! Here are the recipes:

Lime Cilantro Flank Steak

Ingredients:

  • Flank steak
  • Quarter cup lime juice
  • Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Tablespoon minced garlic
  • Teaspoon chili powder
  • Teaspoon crush red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Teaspoon Hungarian paprika
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in bowl then pour over steak and let marinate for 12 hours.

Melt table spoon butter in cast iron skillet heat on medium, cook steak on each side for 5 to 7 minutes or until internal temperature is 135 or more.

Pineapple and Pepper Salad

Ingredients:

  • One diced pineapple
  • To diced green peppers
  • One diced red onion
  • One dice cucumber
  • One diced red pepper
  • One diced jalapeño

Dressing ingredients:

  • Teaspoon olive oil
  • Tablespoon lime juice
  • Tablespoon Apple cider vinegar
  • Salt pepper
  • Glue of honey

Mix all salad ingredients in a bowl. Then mix all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour dressing over the salad.

