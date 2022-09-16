Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim shares recipe for Red Chicken Chili, Apple Salad

It’s that time of year again. The temperature is starting to drop outside and it’s getting to be time for soups and other comfort foods.

It’s also never a bad idea to balance out the comfort food with a light snack or dessert, and Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department has you covered on it all!

He joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of his Red Chicken Chili along with his Apple Salad.

Red Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

3 Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast

3 Grilled boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 large diced onion

1 Red, Yellow, and Orange diced bell pepper

1/2 jar drained and dice Pepperoncini

3 diced green onions

2 cans mild Rotel tomatoes

1 large can dice tomatoes

1 tbs. Minced garlic

Cup chicken broth

1 1/2 cup spicy V-8

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Paprika to taste

Chili powder to taste

Cajun seasoning to taste

Directions:

Start by sautéing onions. Then sauté peppers with the onions. Once all have softened, deglaze the pot. At this time add tomatoes. Let simmer for 15 minutes and add beans and your shredded and diced grilled chicken breast season with spices and let simmer for a half hour to hour. Add chicken broth and V-8. Then add tomatoes and let simmer for 15 minutes now. Add beans and shredded and diced grilled chicken breast. Season with spices, and allow to simmer for a half hour or hour.

Apple Salad

Ingredients:

Two diced Honeycrisp

2 dice to Granny Smith

1/2 cup halved red grapes

1/2 cup diced honey, roasted walnuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 Tbls. Vanilla Greek yogurt

Glug of honey

Pinch of cinnamon

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together well in large, serving bowl served chilled or room temperature.