Get ready to geek out with ‘Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982’

Gear up for a nostalgic trip back to 1982 with the new series “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” on The CW. Hosted by Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz, the show takes viewers on a four-part journey through the iconic movies that made 1982 an unforgettable year for geek culture. From “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” to “Blade Runner,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and more, the series features interviews with stars, directors, writers, producers, and pop culture historians who share their insights and behind-the-scenes stories.

In the upcoming episode, airing on Tuesday, July 11th, the focus is on “The Summer of Spielberg.” Explore how Steven Spielberg’s films like “E.T.” captivated audiences and shaped the cinematic landscape. The following episode, scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, dives into the realm of science fiction with discussions on Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner,” John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” and the revival of “Star Trek” with “The Wrath of Khan.”

“Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” offers an immersive experience with exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and never-before-seen clips. It celebrates the era when fandom was blossoming and showcases the influence of the biggest and most beloved movies of that time. Don’t miss out on the fun!