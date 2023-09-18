Gillespie Florists shares the difference between Hardy Mums and Florist Mums

“Mums the word!”

Who knew there were so many types of mums! On today’s Life. Style. Live!, Sarah Gillespie of Gillespie Florists, explains the difference between Hardy mums versus Florist mums.

Hardy mums are perennial plants and will go dormant in the winter and return the following year. Florist mums are an annual and will die after a hard freeze- they will not regrow the following season. Gillespie’s carries Florist mums in the spring and Hardy mums in the fall.

Hardy mums are a great gift for many occasions including sympathy expressions. Since the plant is perennial, the plant can be a reminder of our loved ones every year during their bloom cycle.

Did you know? Gillespie Florists also offers cut flower options, featuring mums! And don’t forget about the fun trim options, or plant inserts, for a variety of occasions!

To learn more, visit https://www.gillespieflorists.com/.