Girls Positivity Club: Benefits of cooking with kids

Girls Positivity Club, founded by Melissa Jones, is hosting a cooking camp for kids, and this segment features three young participants: Ava, Tynley, and Bella. The recipes they made were created by girls in the club last year, continuing the tradition of culinary creativity. Cooking with kids is not just about preparing delicious meals; it has proven to be an empowering experience with numerous benefits for personal growth.

Firstly, it boosts self-confidence as children follow recipes, mix ingredients, and witness their culinary creations come to life. The process instills a sense of accomplishment and receives praise for their efforts. Secondly, cooking encourages creativity, allowing children to experiment with flavors, ingredients, and presentations, fostering their imagination and self-expression through food.

(WISH Photos)

Lastly, it promotes life skills, equipping kids with practical abilities such as reading and following recipes, measuring ingredients, and practicing kitchen safety. These skills build independence and prepare them for a lifetime of culinary adventures.

If your daughter has been inspired by the confidence-building journey of these young chefs, Girls Positivity Club offers cooking summer camps that further enhance culinary skills and build unshakable confidence in the kitchen. Limited spaces are available, so enroll your aspiring chef in these transformative summer camps today to empower her through the art of cooking.