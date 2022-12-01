Life.Style.Live!

Give the Gift of Royalty: How anyone can receive a royal title

“Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins is officially a Lady of Glencoe and shale be referred to as Lady Amber Hankins as dubbed by Highland Titles today.

Lord Stephen Rossiter, sales & marketing director of Highland Titles, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how you can receive your own title, the mission of Highland Titles and why this makes the perfect gift.

Use the discount code “Happy Holidays” for 15% off.

About Highland Titles:

Highland Titles is one of the world’s leading innovators in land preservation, offering the purchase of souvenir plots of land on its estate in Glencoe Wood, Scotland. This enables the new owner to use the Scottish descriptive title of Laird, Lord or Lady. Founded by Professor Peter and his daughter Laura, Highland Titles began in 2005 following a conservation project on their family estate in the Scottish Highlands. The project has gathered momentum over the years as Highland Titles has created a Nature Reserve on a small Scottish estate a few miles from the famous Glencoe.

celtictitles.com

facebook.com/scottishhighlandtitles

instagram.com/highlandtitles

facebook.com/celtictitles

instagram.com/celtictitles