Life.Style.Live!

Go behind the scenes of infield care center, meet new IMS & IndyCar medical director

It’s the oldest building inside the famed IMS oval, and it quite literally saves lives.

On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President J. Douglas Boles gives race fans a behind the scenes tour of the IU Health Emergency Medical Center, which treats drivers involved in accidents, as well as race fans who visit the Racing Capital of the World for on-track action. Plus, meet Dr. Geoffrey Billows and Dr. Julia Vaizer, who lead IMS and INDYCAR’s medical efforts at the track.

Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Dr. Julia Vaizer, deputy medical director for IMS and INDYCAR, joined us to discuss her truly fascinating job, how she got to this point, why she chose to follow this path and more.

The series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

Be sure to follow Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.