Life.Style.Live!

‘Good Bones’ star Mina Starsiak Hawk to share design tips, tricks at Indianapolis Home Show

This weekend at the Indianapolis Home Show you can see one of the stars of the hit HGTV show “Good Bones”!

Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom revitalize Indianapolis homes on the show, and they have a seventh season on the way.

Their success has led to them opening a boutique on the south side called, “Two Chicks District Company.” This is where George Mallet of “Life.Style.Live!” caught up with Starsiak.

There she shared what their store has to offer, what you can expect from her at the Home Show and the upcoming season and spinoff of “Good Bones.”

For more information on Two Chicks District Company, visit twochicksdistrictco.com.

For more information on the featured exhibits you can find at the Indianapolis Home Show click here.

Also, a special promo code has been extended exclusively for WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets. Click here and type in “WISH” to get your discounted tickets for the show.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW.