Gr8 Pasta Push helps feed Hoosier’s in need

Just $5 can feed a family of four thanks to the efforts of the Gr8 Pasta Push!

The third-annual campaign is currently underway and runs through June 16.

Last year, they collected over 45,000 pounds of pasta through the second annual Gr8 Pasta Push, and this year they’re aiming for even more!

Each year, Second Helpings prepares over 1 million nutritious meals for neighbors in need to more than 100 partner agencies.

Second Helpings CEO, Linda Broadfoot, and Kathy Jones, executive chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share the important mission of this campaign.

Outside of monetary donations, the priority items they ask for are spaghetti and elbow macaroni.

They have received support from across the Indiana community from individuals and families, restaurants, businesses and nonprofit agencies.

Second Helpings’ mission:

Since 1998, Second Helpings has accepted donated perishable and overstocked food to prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day and distributes them free of charge through local social service agencies in Greater Indianapolis. Second Helpings also trains unemployed and underemployed adults for meaningful careers in the culinary industry.

