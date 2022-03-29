Life.Style.Live!

Green’s Lawncare owner shares benefits of weeds, how his team helps manage weeds, pests

When most people think of weeds in their garden, they may tend to pull them out and get rid of them!

But did you know some weeds are actually beneficial? Matt Green, owner of Green’s lawncare, joined us Tuesday to share all about National Weed Appreciation Day and pest control.

When it comes to pest control, they have you covered from the beginning to the end of the season, and if you have a breakthrough they’ll come back and spray again for free. Their techs focus on fertilization, weed control and exterior pest control (perimeter pest control, flea & tick applications and mosquito control).

Green’s Lawn Care is focused on providing the best customer service. They have staff in their office to answer every phone call. They also knock on customer’s doors to let them know we are on their property. Included in your service are rain gauges to help with watering needs. They also focus on education and content delivery to the clients via YouTube videos and emails. Their goal is the best results possible, and Green says that takes teamwork on both sides.

For more information, visit GreensLCPS.com and facebook.com/greenslcps.

