Heart Health Month with Coop the Heart Doctor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States.

Dr. William Cooper, also known as “Coop: The Heart Doctor,” joined Tuesdays “Life.Style.Live!” to kick off National Heart Health month. Aside from being a cardiothoracic surgeon, he’s also the author of the book “Heart Attack: Truth, Tragedy, and Triumph,” which can be purchased on Amazon.

His clinical research has been published in more than 100 journals. You may also hear him on a podcast called “Hanging with Dr. Cooper.”

To learn more information about heart health with Dr. Cooper, visit TipsOnTV.com.