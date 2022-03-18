Life.Style.Live!

‘HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr’ comes to District Theatre stage

In honor of Women’s History Month, a new show is coming to Indy telling the incredible story of Hollywood actress and genius inventor of wireless technology, Hedy Lamarr!

“HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr” is a play starring Heather Massie on stage at the District Theatre located at 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204 from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20.

Heather Massie, the actress who plays Hedy Lamarr, joined us today to share everything you need to know about the show.

Show Description: Hedy Lamarr, glamorous siren of the silver screen, was more than ‘The Most Beautiful Woman in the World’. She invented Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology that makes the world of wireless communication tick. From Austria to Hollywood, WWII, torpedoes, ecstasy, and intrigue to the very cell phone in your pocket, she was there!

The full 90-minute performance will be featured, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

For more information and tickets visit, indydistricttheatre.org.