Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group to award special teacher with $500

Hensley4Teachers is the newest community-giving initiative under the #HensleyCares campaign.

Starting on December 20, 2022, they’ll be accepting nominations for deserving teachers to receive $500 from Hensey Legal Group to use however they please, along with Colts co-branded mini footballs for their students.

The community is now being asked to pitch in and nominate their favorite deserving teacher by filling out a 100-word essay on why your teacher deserves this recognition.

Erin Peckinpaugh, who’s in charge of marketing and corporate responsibility for Hensley Legal Group joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss this new initiative.

To nominate a teacher, click here.

For more from Hensley Legal Group, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.