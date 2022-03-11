Life.Style.Live!

Here We Grow Again consignment sale celebrates 10-year anniversary, Amber Hankins to hold book signing during event 

by: Tierra Carpenter
The Here We Grow Again consignment sale isn’t just a business, it’s a service, says co-owner Katie Awwad.

She started this sale 10 years ago to help people sell things that their kids no longer use or fit, to help people find great deals on everything kid-related and to help support local families.

Awwad joined us on Friday to share what people can expect at the sale and the top five things she’s learned in the last 10 years since starting it.

This year’s sale will be held from Wednesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds located at 1900 E. Main Danville, IN 46122.

You can also find our own “Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins there on Tuesday, March 15 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information visit:

herewegrowagain.com

Instagram: Hwgaindywest

Facebook: HereWeGrowAgain.INDYWEST

