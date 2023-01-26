Life.Style.Live!

Hoagies & Hops prepares authentic Philly cheesesteaks

Hoosier sandwich lovers who are in the mood for an authentic Philadelphia cheesesteak can enjoy one without leaving the Circle City!

Hoagies & Hops serves authentic Pennsylvania grub like cheesesteaks and hoagies. Each sandwich is made with bread from South Jersey and meat, pickles, and chips straight from the City of Brotherly Love and the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

The restaurant first opened in 2015 and moved to its current location on Boulevard Place in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood in 2019.

To mark four years at its Boulevard Place location, Hoagies & Hops is hosting a “Phillyopolis” event on Friday, Feb. 3. Hoagie lovers and cheesesteak stans are invited to stop by from 7 – 9 p.m. for menu specials, live entertainment, open mic night, and the debut of a new collaboration brew with Chilly Water Tap Room.

Visit the Hoagies and Hops website to learn more.