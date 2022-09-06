Life.Style.Live!

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari brings fun for whole family into fall season

We have some great news for amusement park lovers, the Holiday World Splashin’ Safari season is not over!

Matt Eckert, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari president and CEO, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what his team has planned for this fall.

Kids World and Splashin’ Safari are currently running on weekends through Sunday, September 18. At Kids World, people can enjoy magic shows, jugglers, fun zones and more. There are also special food items chosen just for kids, Fun Zones for interactive play and a paid Scavenger Hunt.

Happy Halloween Weekends will kick off on Saturday, September 24. This family-friendly special event includes the rides you love at Holiday World, plus lots of Halloween themed shows, attractions and fun!

About Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari:

4th Generation owned and operated theme park nestled in Santa Claus, Indiana, Holiday World has grown from its earliest days of Santa Claus Land and America’s First Theme Park to a globally recognized park. Largely known for its water coasters, three world class wooden coasters and The Thunderbird launched wing coaster, Holiday World is a value park for the whole family with its free parking, free sunscreen, free soft drinks and more!

