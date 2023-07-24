How to make fried squash blossoms filled with goat cheese

In this episode of “Jason Michael Thomas in the Kitchen,” we are joined by urban gardening expert, Jason Michael Thomas, from Urban Awareness Gardens. Today, Jason treats us to a culinary delight – Fried Squash Blossoms Filled with Goat Cheese.

As he prepares the dish, the kitchen came alive with enticing aromas and tantalizing flavors. The combination of delicate squash blossoms and creamy goat cheese is a true testament to his culinary prowess.

For those eager to learn more from this talented chef, Jason’s social media channels are the perfect place to go for inspiration and information. You can find him at https://jasonmichaelthomas.myshopify.com/.