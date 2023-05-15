How to make summer road trips fun

Family road trips can be challenging, but there are ways to make travel fun by planning crafts or packing nutritious snacks. Here to help is super mom and craft expert Lynn Lilly who is teaming up with good2grow to share suggestions for making summer road trips fun, easy, and enjoyable.

Lynn is the founder of Craft Box Girls and has been featured on over 500 segments on shows like Good Morning America, Hallmark Home & Family, and HSN.

To make sure the family road trip is enjoyable for both kids and parents, it’s important to plan activities that engage everyone. Consider bringing along craft supplies or DIY kits that are age-appropriate and can keep the kids entertained during the journey. Additionally, incorporating healthier travel snacks is essential for parents. Choosing nutritious options like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and good2grow juices can provide sustained energy and keep everyone feeling good throughout the trip.

Lynn Lilly has some crafty travel suggestions to make the road trip more exciting. She recommends creating a travel journal or scrapbook where the family can document their adventures and memories along the way. Another idea is to pack a portable art kit with coloring books, markers, and stickers to keep the kids creatively occupied during the trip. DIY projects like making friendship bracelets or decorating travel mugs can also be engaging and enjoyable activities for the whole family.

For a successful road trip, it’s important to plan ahead and be prepared. Make sure to pack essential items like sunscreen, bug repellent, a first aid kit, and wet wipes. It’s also a good idea to have a basic toolkit and spare tire in case of any car trouble. Research the route beforehand and identify interesting places to stop along the way, such as parks, landmarks, or local attractions. Creating a road trip playlist with everyone’s favorite songs can also enhance the experience.

For more information and additional tips, you can visit Lynn Lilly’s website CraftBoxGirls.com or check out the good2grow website for ideas on nutritious travel snacks.