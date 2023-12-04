How to make the perfect cookies for Santa feat. ‘Momma Shell’s Cookies’

Momma Shell’s Cookies is a delightful venture born out of the love and warmth of Rachelle Huether, fondly known as “Momma Shell.”

Rachelle and her husband Tristian, lovingly nicknamed “Handsome,” have shared a 20-year journey, blessed with four wonderful children – RaShana (Purdy Girl), Travious, Taylor, and Damarius.

Rachelle’s kitchen was a haven of sweetness throughout their childhood, with homemade chocolate chip cookies being the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

These mouthwatering treats soon earned the nickname “Momma Shell’s Cookies” from their children’s friends, igniting a spark of inspiration.

Rachelle’s passion for baking and gardening has always been a therapeutic escape, but now, it’s blossomed into something more profound.

As their children go on their college journeys and new adventures, Rachelle and Handsome have started a new chapter.

They’re excited to share the goodness of Momma Shell’s Cookies with the world, hoping that you, too, will savor the love and joy baked into every bite.