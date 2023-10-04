How to safely view an eclipse

Get ready…Science Guy Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township, is back! He brought along eclipse expert Dan McGlaun!

They joined us Wednesday morning to discuss the mysteries of eclipses as the annular eclipse is coming up on Saturday, October 14.

Mark your calendars because the real celestial spectacle is the Total Solar Eclipse (TSE) scheduled for April 8, 2024, with the “path of totality” passing right through Indianapolis at 3:04 PM.

Rick and Dan delved into the science behind eclipses, the different types, and most importantly, how to safely view these awe-inspiring events.

For more details and to catch a glimpse of what’s in store, visit eclipse2024.org, and don’t forget to protect your eyes with proper solar filters, as advised on eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.

The skies are calling, and this segment is your cosmic ticket!