Life.Style.Live!

How you can support Toys for Tots with The National Bank of Indianapolis

The people of The National Bank of Indianapolis are once again doing their part to give children in need a great Christmas by participating as a Toys for Tots sponsor.

Kristen Hodge, vice president of Nonprofit Services at The National Bank of Indianapolis, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share why supporting Toys for Tots is important to their bank, being locally owned and the bank’s philosophy regarding community support.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: The National Bank of Indianapolis

LinkedIn: The National Bank of Indianapolis

Instagram: @nbofi1993