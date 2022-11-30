Life.Style.Live!

How you can support Toys for Tots with The National Bank of Indianapolis

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The people of The National Bank of Indianapolis are once again doing their part to give children in need a great Christmas by participating as a Toys for Tots sponsor.

Kristen Hodge, vice president of Nonprofit Services at The National Bank of Indianapolis, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share why supporting Toys for Tots is important to their bank, being locally owned and the bank’s philosophy regarding community support.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: The National Bank of Indianapolis 

LinkedIn: The National Bank of Indianapolis 

Instagram: @nbofi1993 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Buckingham Palace official quits after asking Black charity CEO where she was ‘really from’

News /

Potatoes may be the secret to shedding pounds, new study shows

All Indiana /

EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes

International /

Growin’ Good in the Hood urban farming program inspires people to grow their own food

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.