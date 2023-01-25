If you’ve ever thought about fostering an animal, Grateful Rescue can help answer your questions

Life.Style.Live!

If you’ve ever thought about fostering a pet, Grateful Rescue can help answer your questions! Fostering is a great way to provide care for pets especially when shelters are overcrowded and rescues are needing help.

We spoke with Adam Dunn, Grateful Rescue TV Journalist, about the fostering process. Becky Schneider and Justice Draper are both long time fosters to pets in need, and we spoke to them about common questions that potential fosters have.

They discussed their own journeys to fostering and how fostering can make a positive impact on the pets.

For more information on fostering with Grateful Rescue click here.