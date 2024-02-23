Inaugural Fountain Square Psychic Fair 2024

The inception of the Fountain Square Psychic Fair stems from a desire to bolster Indianapolis’ burgeoning mystical and spiritual community.

Scheduled as the inaugural event of a series aimed at nurturing this community, the fair finds its home at the Fountain Square Theater.

Building on this momentum, subsequent events are planned for April 7th and 8th, coinciding with the Solar Eclipse.

The Fountain Square Theater proves to be a fitting venue, eliciting enthusiasm from organizers as they eagerly anticipate hosting not only this initial fair but also future gatherings throughout the year.