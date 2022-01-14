Life.Style.Live!

InCycle Indy offers strength, cardio training in Carmel

InCycle made its name in Carmel by offering indoor cycling classes focused on combined cardio and strength training. Now the gym offers a variety of strength classes for clients who want a strength-focused workout that will help them build power and increase performance.

The gym offers Strength Circuits, TRX Fusion, Core Strength, and Barre Fusion – building on principles of resistance and weight training to strengthen, tone, sculpt and balance – these classes are designed to deliver maximum benefit.

On a recent January afternoon, this co-host visited the facility and participated in a TRX Fusion training session. Cathy Miller put me through the paces using the TRX straps that line her gym walls. First, she had her other students and me do what amounted to curls. I soon learned I wasn’t doing the exercise entirely correctly. I was moving my arms too much as I pulled myself up using the TRX straps.

“I see this a lot with people who haven’t done TRX training,” Cathy said as she instructed me to change my form. “Just bend from the elbows. Bring your palms back. Yes!”

Cathy’s instructions allowed me to fully isolate my biceps, making the movement both more difficult and more fluid.

Next up, Cathy had us all reverse our position in order to work the opposing muscles, the triceps. Leaning out on the straps, and at an angle away from the wall, we did what amounted to tricep extensions using our own body weight for resistance.

“Now we’re going to do an exercise that is all core,” Cathy said before instructing me to stretch out on the floor. What followed was a series of planking maneuvers focused on strengthening the core. We moved from planks to sort of push-up planks. We could all feel our core being tested even as we moved up and down, working the chest.

I came away from my InCycle workout pleased by the efficiency of using my own weight as a resistance tool to strengthen both my core and my extremities.

InCycle Indy is offering new members a one-month unlimited offer of $49 to get started on a new fitness routine.

