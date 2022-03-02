Indiana Owned business helps people achieve less stressful, more organized life

Life.Style.Live!

Hopeful Simplicity

Owner and creator of Hopeful Simplicity Melissa Stecher found herself overwhelmed by the feeling of “it’s all on me.” Managing all the people, places, and things of home life was too stressful. Not only could she not live with the overwhelm anymore, she didn’t want her son to grow up with the same stresses. When she reached her snapping point, their #hopingswaps journey began. They swapped out unsuccessful organizing systems, harsh chemicals, and bad habits for “Home Team We” compromises and success. In just 15 minutes a day and one small space at a time, Melissa and her son found hope in their chaos and clutter.

Melissa’s passion and personal success soon turned into a business complete with products, printables, an online community, and hands-on organization help. Hopeful Simplicity is a “Less Stress Lifestyle” that centers around organizing. Melissa works to shift the overwhelm of “it’s all on me” toward “home team, we” when it comes to home management by tackling one small space at a time in just 15 minutes a day. Along the Hopeful journey, you get to save time, save money, and embrace less stress.

Download your free printables, check out Hopeful Simplicity’s favorite organizational products, and learn more about how Melissa can help you at hopefulsimplicity.com.

