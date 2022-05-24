Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Owned Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day will be here before you know it and Indiana Owned is here to help you find the perfect gift! The Indiana Owned Father’s Day Gift Guide only features products from Indiana-owned companies, so you know you’re supporting local with each purchase! Looking for something to send? Ship gifts anywhere you need through their partner Indiana Gifts!

Mel McMahon, co-founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with a preview of their Father’s Day Gift Guide.

Check out all these featured items and indianaowned.com/dad:

Storm Striker Art – Custom Pet Portraits from A Photo

Father’s Day Cards

Uplift Intimate Apparel – Gift Certificate

Local Flavors – Snack, Seasoning, Sauces & More!

Grooming Supplies for Guys

In Love Indiana Beer Can Pint Glass

Swag For Dad

Master’s Hand Gift Set with Original BBQ, Bourbon Pickles, and MVP Mustard Sauce

The Grill Master Sample Kit

Indiana Cutting Board

Butterscotch & Bourbon Soy Candle

Coffee Pairs Nicely with Silence—Framed Wood Sign

…and more from Indiana Gifts!

See the entire gift guide and pick out your favorites for yourself for Dad at IndianaOwned.com/dad! Looking for a gift to ship? Check out the Father’s Day specials at shopindianagifts.com and take advantage of free shipping through Memorial Day on orders over $25!

More about Indiana Owned: Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Our members are business owners who want you to know they live here, work here, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams, and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana, and is engaged in our community.

Search for businesses online or add your own at indianaowned.com.

Learn more about Indiana Owned, why local matters, and support local businesses at indianaowned.com, facebook.com/IndianaOwned and instagram.com/indianaowned.

Indiana Owned Podcast

Be sure to subscribe and listen to “Local Matters: An Indiana Originals Podcast” on the All Indiana Podcast Network made possible by Indiana Gifts.

Each week, Mel McMahon introduces us to a different Indiana Owned member. They talk about what it takes to get a business off the ground, the challenges and successes along the way, and why local businesses really matter to our communities. Listen to the podcast here: wishtv.com/podcasts/local-matters.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA OWNED.