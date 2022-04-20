Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Owned Mother’s Day gift guide

Mom’s special day is approaching and Indiana Owned is here to help you find the perfect gift sure to be appreciated by any mother figure in your life. Every featured product comes from an Indiana-owned company, so you know you’re supporting local with each purchase! Looking for something to send? Ship gifts anywhere you need through our partner Indiana Gifts!

Mel McMahon, co-founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana.Gifts, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a look at a variety of the items available on her gift guide for this year.

The Indiana Owned Mother’s Day Gift Guide features special items from:

Send a Friend Lasagna

Becky the Bakester

Pam Hurst Designs

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa

The Rugged Company

Kim’s Key Lime Cookies

PopCon

Tribute Milestones

…and more from Indiana Gifts!

See the entire gift guide and pick out your favorites for yourself for Mom at IndianaOwned.com/mom! Looking for a gift to ship? Check out the Mother’s Day specials at shopindianagifts.com.

More about Indiana Owned:

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Our members are business owners who want you to know they live here, work here, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams, and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana, and is engaged in our community. Search for businesses online or add your own at indianaowned.com.

Indiana Owned Podcast

Be sure to subscribe and listen to “Local Matters: An Indiana Originals Podcast” on the All Indiana Podcast Network made possible by Indiana.Gifts.

Each week, Mel McMahon introduces us to a different Indiana Owned member. They talk about what it takes to get a business off the ground, the challenges and successes along the way, and why local businesses really matter to our communities. Listen to the podcast here: wishtv.com/podcasts/local-matters.