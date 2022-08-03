Life.Style.Live!

Indiana State Fair: Mighty Mike showcases amazing strength — hosts enjoy Pork Tenderloin Sandwich, Pickled Pizza, more

Step right up and witness Mighty Mike throwing around bowling balls and sledgehammers as if they’re light as a feather!

He does all of this while wearing a 1920s style bathing suit.

You’ll be amazed as he bends horseshoes, juggles bowling balls and tears packs of cards, but try not to laugh at his dance routines.

“Life.Style.Live!” hosts Amber Hankins and Randy Ollis got to witness a preview of his show at the Indiana State Fair on Wednesday. They also got to enjoy a few of their favorite fair foods!

