Indiana State Museum offers spring break, summer camps for kids

There are three spring break camps with spots still up for grabs at the Indiana State Museum.

Sheree Cooper, youth programs manager for the Indiana State Museum, joined us today to share what kids can expect from this year’s summer camp programs. She also says that even if a specific camp is full, you can put your child on a waiting list.

Families interested can register for the following:

Bicycle Science from March 21 – April 4

Brain Games from March 22 – April 5

Flower Power from March 23 – April 6

Important things to know:

-Camps are highly interactive.

-Activities at the camps are age-appropriate.

-There are day camps as well as weeklong camps.

-Scholarships are available for those with financial needs.

-There are registration deadlines.

Early Childhood Summer Camps (Ages 4-6)

9 a.m. to noon

$125/per camper per day, 10% discount for members, $5 sibling discount

Lunch bunch option: Noon to 1 p.m.; $35/week per child. Parents can choose to sign up their camper for an additional hour where their child can enjoy a lunch (packed and brought from home) and experience free choice play and quiet time.

June 13-17 – Mad Science

Campers will become scientists, and as they explore and play, they will build social skills, use real science tools and encourage the development of science inquiry skills.

Registration deadline: May 31

June 27-July 1 – Maker Mania

Plan, engineer using real tools and test your creations.

Registration deadline: June 13

July 18-22 – Wacky & Wonderful

It’s time for messy sensory play and art projects as campers build social skills, participate in hands-on experiments and observe real museum artifacts.

Registration deadline: July 4

Summer Day Camps (Grades 1-6)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$60 non-members, 10% discount for members, $5 discount for siblings signed up for the same camp, $10 scholarship rate per camp

Scholarship applications: indianamuseum.org/camp-scholarships

Registration deadline: 5 p.m. the day before camp date

Full-Week Summer Camps (Grades 1-8)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; free play 8-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.

$250/non-members, 10% discount for members, $5 discount for siblings enrolled in the same camp, $30 scholarship rate per camp, including lunch and a snack.

Registration deadline: two weeks prior to camp start date.

For more information visit, indianamuseum.org/camps.