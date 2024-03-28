Indiana State Museum: Total Solar Eclipse Celebration

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites is a museum network spanning 12 locations throughout the state. They’re getting ready for the solar eclipse!

Here, visitors delve into the art of storytelling, encountering tales woven through people, places, and artifacts that ignite the imagination.

At the heart of downtown Indianapolis lies the Indiana State Museum near White River State Park.

This central location makes it a prime destination for out-of-town visitors, especially those flocking to Indianapolis for events like the Total Solar Eclipse Celebration.

Visitors can stroll from the eclipse festivities to the museum, enjoying Indiana’s history and culture.